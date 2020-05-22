Is Inphi (IPHI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Inphi (IPHI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of IPHI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Inphi is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 613 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IPHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPHI's full-year earnings has moved 6.37% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, IPHI has moved about 52.86% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 2.69%. This shows that Inphi is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, IPHI is a member of the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.59% this year, meaning that IPHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track IPHI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

