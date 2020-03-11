Is Inphi (IPHI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Inphi (IPHI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of IPHI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Inphi is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IPHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPHI's full-year earnings has moved 68.28% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that IPHI has returned about 5.90% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 6.14%. This means that Inphi is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, IPHI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 16.74% this year, meaning that IPHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

IPHI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

