Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals had US$14.5m of debt in September 2021, down from US$53.7m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$394.9m in cash, leading to a US$380.5m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:INO Debt to Equity History December 19th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Inovio Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$51.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$30.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$394.9m in cash and US$7.13m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$319.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Inovio Pharmaceuticals has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Inovio Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Inovio Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Inovio Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 209%, to US$6.5m. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Inovio Pharmaceuticals lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$231m of cash and made a loss of US$221m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$380.5m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. The good news for shareholders is that Inovio Pharmaceuticals has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Inovio Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

