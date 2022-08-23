Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Using Debt Sensibly?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Inovio Pharmaceuticals had debt of US$16.5m, up from US$14.5m in one year. However, it does have US$348.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$331.6m. NasdaqGS:INO Debt to Equity History August 23rd 2022

How Healthy Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$131.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$30.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$348.1m as well as receivables valued at US$11.4m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$197.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Inovio Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Inovio Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Inovio Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 67%, to US$2.1m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Inovio Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$198m and booked a US$355m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$331.6m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Inovio Pharmaceuticals has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

