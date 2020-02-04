Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of INO and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 902 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. INO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INO's full-year earnings has moved 9.92% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, INO has gained about 18.49% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.35% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, INO belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.97% so far this year, so INO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

INO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

