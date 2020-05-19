Is Innoviva (INVA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Innoviva (INVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Innoviva is one of 889 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. INVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INVA's full-year earnings has moved 13.46% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that INVA has returned about 0.95% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.87% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Innoviva is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, INVA belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.76% so far this year, so INVA is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track INVA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

