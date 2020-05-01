Is Innoviva (INVA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Innoviva (INVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Innoviva is one of 892 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. INVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INVA's full-year earnings has moved 17.16% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that INVA has returned about 0.14% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -3.48% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Innoviva is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, INVA belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.88% so far this year, meaning that INVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track INVA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

