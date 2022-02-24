Is Innoviva (INVA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Innoviva (INVA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Innoviva is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1161 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Innoviva is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INVA's full-year earnings has moved 20.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, INVA has moved about 11.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 11.9%. This shows that Innoviva is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Phibro Animal Health (PAHC). The stock has returned 1.7% year-to-date.

For Phibro Animal Health, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Innoviva is a member of the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.5% so far this year, so INVA is performing better in this area.

Phibro Animal Health, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 90-stock industry is ranked #178. The industry has moved -9.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Innoviva and Phibro Animal Health as they could maintain their solid performance.

