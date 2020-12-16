Is Innoviva (INVA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Innoviva (INVA). INVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.53 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.53. Over the last 12 months, INVA's Forward P/E has been as high as 12 and as low as 5.73, with a median of 9.28.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. INVA has a P/S ratio of 3.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.3.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that INVA has a P/CF ratio of 5.43. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. INVA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.31. Over the past 52 weeks, INVA's P/CF has been as high as 9.79 and as low as 3.93, with a median of 6.38.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Innoviva's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, INVA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

