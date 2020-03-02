Is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Innovative Industrial Properties is one of 839 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IIPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIPR's full-year earnings has moved 5.80% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, IIPR has returned 21.18% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 10.88%. As we can see, Innovative Industrial Properties is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, IIPR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 117 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.20% so far this year, so IIPR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track IIPR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

