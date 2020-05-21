Is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of IIPR and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Innovative Industrial Properties is one of 886 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IIPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIPR's full-year earnings has moved 3.82% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, IIPR has returned 4.40% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -25.48% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Innovative Industrial Properties is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, IIPR is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 117 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.66% so far this year, meaning that IIPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on IIPR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

