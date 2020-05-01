Is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Innovative Industrial Properties is one of 888 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IIPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIPR's full-year earnings has moved 10.35% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, IIPR has moved about 3.41% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 23.59% on average. As we can see, Innovative Industrial Properties is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, IIPR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 117 individual stocks and currently sits at #127 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.20% so far this year, meaning that IIPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track IIPR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.