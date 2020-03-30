Is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Innovative Industrial Properties is a member of our Finance group, which includes 839 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IIPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIPR's full-year earnings has moved 10.35% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, IIPR has returned 6.46% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -26.68% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Innovative Industrial Properties is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, IIPR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 117 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

IIPR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.