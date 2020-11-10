Is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Innovative Industrial Properties is one of 897 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. IIPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIPR's full-year earnings has moved 2.39% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, IIPR has returned 91.19% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 9.07% on average. This means that Innovative Industrial Properties is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, IIPR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 119 individual companies and currently sits at #235 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.12% so far this year, meaning that IIPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to IIPR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

