Is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Innovative Industrial Properties is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 894 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IIPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIPR's full-year earnings has moved 6.01% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, IIPR has moved about 138.93% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 2.75%. This means that Innovative Industrial Properties is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, IIPR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 119 individual stocks and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.45% so far this year, so IIPR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to IIPR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

