Is Innovative Industrial Properties Finally a Buy?

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) hasn't exactly been a strong-performing REIT, with tenant troubles and interest rate headwinds contributing to the stock trading for nearly 75% below its 2021 peak. But as Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe explains in this video, this 9.8%-yielding dividend stock is trading for a remarkably low valuation and is starting to look intriguing.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of June 13, 2023. The video was published on June 14, 2023.

