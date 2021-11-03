Is Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Ingredion Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Ingredion had US$2.20b of debt in June 2021, down from US$2.61b, one year before. However, it does have US$549.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.65b.

A Look At Ingredion's Liabilities

NYSE:INGR Debt to Equity History November 3rd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Ingredion had liabilities of US$1.10b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$3.08b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$549.0m in cash and US$1.06b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.58b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Ingredion has a market capitalization of US$6.41b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Ingredion's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.7 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 12.3 times, makes us even more comfortable. Also good is that Ingredion grew its EBIT at 20% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ingredion can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Ingredion recorded free cash flow of 48% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Ingredion's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Ingredion can handle its debt fairly comfortably. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 4 warning signs with Ingredion , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

