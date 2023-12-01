Is Ingredion (INGR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Ingredion (INGR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ingredion is one of 192 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ingredion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INGR's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that INGR has returned about 4.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 7.1%. This means that Ingredion is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Molson Coors Brewing (TAP). The stock is up 19.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Molson Coors Brewing's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Ingredion belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.8% so far this year, meaning that INGR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Molson Coors Brewing belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved -4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ingredion and Molson Coors Brewing as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.