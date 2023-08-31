Is Ingredion (INGR) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ingredion (INGR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ingredion is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 193 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ingredion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INGR's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, INGR has returned 5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 2% on average. This shows that Ingredion is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is PepsiCo (PEP). The stock has returned 0.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, PepsiCo's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ingredion belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.5% so far this year, so INGR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, PepsiCo falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #42. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.4%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Ingredion and PepsiCo as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.