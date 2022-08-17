Is Ingredion (INGR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ingredion (INGR). INGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.77. Over the last 12 months, INGR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.28 and as low as 11.42, with a median of 12.67.

Investors should also recognize that INGR has a P/B ratio of 1.98. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.23. Over the past year, INGR's P/B has been as high as 2.17 and as low as 1.70, with a median of 1.92.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. INGR has a P/S ratio of 0.84. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.34.

Finally, we should also recognize that INGR has a P/CF ratio of 9.31. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. INGR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.60. INGR's P/CF has been as high as 20.26 and as low as 8.01, with a median of 17.01, all within the past year.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) may be another strong Food - Miscellaneous stock to add to your shortlist. NOMD is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Nomad Foods Limited also has a P/B ratio of 1.23 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.23. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.82, as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.53.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ingredion and Nomad Foods Limited strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, INGR and NOMD look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ingredion Incorporated (INGR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.