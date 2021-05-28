Is Ingevity's (NYSE:NGVT) 162% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) stock is up an impressive 162% over the last five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 20% gain in the last three months.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Ingevity managed to grow its earnings per share at 24% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 21% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NGVT Earnings Per Share Growth May 28th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Ingevity's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ingevity shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 58% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 21%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ingevity better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ingevity that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

