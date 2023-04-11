Is Ingersoll Rand (IR) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ingersoll Rand (IR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ingersoll Rand is one of 218 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ingersoll Rand is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IR's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, IR has gained about 6.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 1.9% on average. This shows that Ingersoll Rand is outperforming its peers so far this year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 60.9%.

For The Manitowoc Company, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 64.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ingersoll Rand is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, so IR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. falls under the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #4. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ingersoll Rand and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.