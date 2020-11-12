Is Infosys (INFY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Infosys (INFY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Infosys is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 615 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. INFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INFY's full-year earnings has moved 9.93% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, INFY has returned 46.22% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 31.05% on average. This shows that Infosys is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, INFY belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #120 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.79% so far this year, so INFY is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on INFY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

