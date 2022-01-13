Is Infosys (INFY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Infosys (INFY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Infosys is one of 665 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Infosys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INFY's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, INFY has moved about 1.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 2.9% on average. This means that Infosys is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Daikin Industries (DKILY). The stock has returned 1.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Daikin Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Infosys belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.3% so far this year, meaning that INFY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Daikin Industries belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #87. The industry has moved -2.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Infosys and Daikin Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.

