Is Information Services Group (III) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Information Services Group (III) is a stock many investors are watching right now. III is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.36. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.67. Over the last 12 months, III's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.67 and as low as 7.04, with a median of 11.02.

Investors will also notice that III has a PEG ratio of 1.10. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. III's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.39. Over the past 52 weeks, III's PEG has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.79.

We should also highlight that III has a P/B ratio of 2.15. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.42. Over the past year, III's P/B has been as high as 2.31 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.22.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. III has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.85.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Information Services Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, III looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

