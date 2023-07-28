Is Inflation Cooling? Experts Breakdown Better Market Performance







The biggest fears of many economists, and Americans in general, may not come to pass. Even with the most recent interest rate hike at Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, economic growth continues and the stock market remains bullish. Signs point to the possibility that the Fed could successfully pull off a “soft landing” for the economy and avoid a recession.

What Is a Soft Landing?

A soft landing occurs when the Fed successfully stems inflation without creating an economic downturn that increases unemployment, decimates the stock market and creates a recession. The Fed pulled off such a move in 1994 into 1995 when it tightened credit by raising interest rates to 6%. And in 2001, a rate hike led to an “exceedingly mild, eight-month downturn,” The Washington Post reported.

Such a scenario seems likely this year, as the recent rate hikes have had little adverse effect on the stock market. The S&P 500 is up 18% for the year as of July 28, and Nasdaq has risen 35%. As expected, U.S. Treasury notes fell this week, with 10-year bonds yielding 3.961% compared to 4.011 last week.

“Earnings have been resilient, and inflation is less of a problem. When you put those two things together, yeah, the market…it should be up,” Brad Conger, deputy chief investment officer at Hirtle Callaghan, told The Wall Street Journal.

Is There Another Rate Hike in the Future?

With Wednesday’s rate hike of another quarter percent, the prime rate is the highest it has been in 22 years, NPR reported. But Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at additional hikes to help get inflation to the targeted 2% average.

“Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year,” Powell said at a press conference. “Nonetheless, the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go.”

Inflation Cooling — But Not Out of the Woods

Despite solid stock market performance of late, experts’ optimism remains guarded. “I’ve always been Team Soft Landing, aspirationally. But the empirical economist in me thinks that’s pretty unlikely,” Matthew Slaughter, dean of Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, told NPR.

At the press conference, Powell noted, “We have to be honest about the historical record, which does suggest that when central banks go in and slow the economy to bring down inflation, the result tends to be some softening in labor market conditions.”

The Fed will continue to monitor inflation and market conditions and determine next moves in September.

