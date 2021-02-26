Is Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Industrias Bachoco (IBA). IBA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.28, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.40. IBA's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.02 and as low as 6.87, with a median of 10.57, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for IBA is its P/B ratio of 0.92. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. IBA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.55. Within the past 52 weeks, IBA's P/B has been as high as 1.15 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 0.98.

Finally, we should also recognize that IBA has a P/CF ratio of 8.04. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.38. Within the past 12 months, IBA's P/CF has been as high as 9.71 and as low as 4.33, with a median of 7.64.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Industrias Bachoco's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, IBA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

