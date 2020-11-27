Is Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Industrias Bachoco (IBA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. IBA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.58, which compares to its industry's average of 17.44. Over the past year, IBA's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.62 and as low as 6.87, with a median of 10.57.

Another notable valuation metric for IBA is its P/B ratio of 1.04. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.55. IBA's P/B has been as high as 1.30 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 0.99, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that IBA has a P/CF ratio of 8.77. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. IBA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.38. Within the past 12 months, IBA's P/CF has been as high as 10.54 and as low as 4.33, with a median of 7.64.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Industrias Bachoco's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that IBA is an impressive value stock right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. (IBA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.