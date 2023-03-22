Is Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Industrias Bachoco (IBA). IBA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.62, which compares to its industry's average of 15.42. Over the past year, IBA's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.48 and as low as 7.49, with a median of 8.57.

Investors should also recognize that IBA has a P/B ratio of 1.08. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.44. Over the past 12 months, IBA's P/B has been as high as 1.10 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.92.

Finally, our model also underscores that IBA has a P/CF ratio of 7.26. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.17. Over the past 52 weeks, IBA's P/CF has been as high as 7.42 and as low as 4.79, with a median of 6.03.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Industrias Bachoco is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, IBA sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. (IBA)

