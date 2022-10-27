Is Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Industrias Bachoco (IBA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Industrias Bachoco is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 201 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Industrias Bachoco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBA's full-year earnings has moved 24.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, IBA has gained about 15% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 8.8% on average. This shows that Industrias Bachoco is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lamb Weston (LW). The stock has returned 32.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Lamb Weston's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Industrias Bachoco belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.2% so far this year, so IBA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Lamb Weston, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 51-stock industry is ranked #146. The industry has moved -0.8% so far this year.

Industrias Bachoco and Lamb Weston could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





