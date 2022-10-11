Is Industrias Bachoco (IBA) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Industrias Bachoco (IBA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Industrias Bachoco is one of 201 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Industrias Bachoco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBA's full-year earnings has moved 32.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that IBA has returned about 13.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -13.7%. As we can see, Industrias Bachoco is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lamb Weston (LW). The stock has returned 30.9% year-to-date.

In Lamb Weston's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Industrias Bachoco belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 22.1% so far this year, so IBA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Lamb Weston belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 51-stock industry is currently ranked #168. The industry has moved -6.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Industrias Bachoco and Lamb Weston as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





