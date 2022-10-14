Is Industrias Bachoco (IBA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Industrias Bachoco (IBA). IBA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.27, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.64. Over the past 52 weeks, IBA's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.48 and as low as 7.68, with a median of 8.72.

Another notable valuation metric for IBA is its P/B ratio of 0.93. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. IBA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.75. IBA's P/B has been as high as 0.98 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.89, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that IBA has a P/CF ratio of 5.69. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.07. Over the past year, IBA's P/CF has been as high as 6.89 and as low as 4.79, with a median of 5.69.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Industrias Bachoco is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, IBA feels like a great value stock at the moment.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.