Is Indivior PLC (INVVY) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Indivior PLC (INVVY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Indivior PLC is one of 1158 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Indivior PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INVVY's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, INVVY has moved about 3.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -6.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Indivior PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is iRadimed (IRMD). The stock is up 8.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for iRadimed's current year EPS has increased 16.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Indivior PLC is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 229 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.9% so far this year, meaning that INVVY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

iRadimed, however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 102-stock industry is ranked #170. The industry has moved -16% so far this year.

Indivior PLC and iRadimed could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

