Is Indivior PLC (INVVY) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Indivior PLC (INVVY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Indivior PLC is one of 1161 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Indivior PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INVVY's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that INVVY has returned about 2.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -8.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Indivior PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Envista (NVST). The stock is up 10.4% year-to-date.

For Envista, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Indivior PLC belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 231 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.3% so far this year, so INVVY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Envista falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 90 stocks and is ranked #165. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.1%.

Indivior PLC and Envista could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.