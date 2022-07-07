Is Independent Bank (IBCP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Independent Bank (IBCP). IBCP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.80. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.56. IBCP's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.16 and as low as 7.24, with a median of 9.67, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that IBCP has a P/B ratio of 1.15. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.86. IBCP's P/B has been as high as 1.38 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.20, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. IBCP has a P/S ratio of 1.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.81.

Finally, investors should note that IBCP has a P/CF ratio of 5.90. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. IBCP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.01. Over the past 52 weeks, IBCP's P/CF has been as high as 7.39 and as low as 5.26, with a median of 6.09.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Independent Bank is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, IBCP sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

