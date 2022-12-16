Is Imperial Tobacco Group (IMBBY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (IMBBY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 200 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Imperial Tobacco Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMBBY's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that IMBBY has returned about 13.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -2.7%. This means that Imperial Tobacco Group PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.4%.

In Chefs' Warehouse's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Imperial Tobacco Group PLC belongs to the Tobacco industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.2% so far this year, meaning that IMBBY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Chefs' Warehouse belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 50-stock industry is currently ranked #51. The industry has moved +5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Imperial Tobacco Group PLC and Chefs' Warehouse as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

