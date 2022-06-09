Is Imperial Oil (IMO) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Imperial Oil (IMO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Imperial Oil is one of 256 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Imperial Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMO's full-year earnings has moved 46.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, IMO has gained about 60% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 44.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Imperial Oil is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Peabody Energy (BTU) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 174.4%.

For Peabody Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Imperial Oil is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 83.6% so far this year, so IMO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Peabody Energy, however, belongs to the Coal industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #18. The industry has moved +86.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Imperial Oil and Peabody Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

