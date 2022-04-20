Is Imperial Oil (IMO) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Imperial Oil (IMO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Imperial Oil is one of 257 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Imperial Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMO's full-year earnings has moved 38.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, IMO has moved about 39.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 31.8% on average. This shows that Imperial Oil is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Marathon Petroleum (MPC). The stock is up 41.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Marathon Petroleum's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 74%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Imperial Oil belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 41.1% this year, meaning that IMO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Marathon Petroleum, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #44. The industry has moved +38.4% so far this year.

Imperial Oil and Marathon Petroleum could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.