Is Imperial Oil (IMO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Imperial Oil (IMO). IMO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.92, while its industry has an average P/E of 5.95. Over the past year, IMO's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.98 and as low as 5.92, with a median of 9.06.

Investors should also recognize that IMO has a P/B ratio of 1.54. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.72. Within the past 52 weeks, IMO's P/B has been as high as 2.20 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.50.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian value stock, take a look at Suncor Energy (SU). SU is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Suncor Energy are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 5.81 and a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 5.95 and 1.13, respectively.

SU's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.32 and as low as 5.81, with a median of 8.39. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 4.11, as low as 0.51, with a median of 2.37.

Additionally, Suncor Energy has a P/B ratio of 1.51 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.72. For SU, this valuation metric has been as high as 2, as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.33 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Imperial Oil and Suncor Energy are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, IMO and SU sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.