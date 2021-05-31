Is Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. IMPUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.68, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.03. IMPUY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.80 and as low as 2.28, with a median of 4.16, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that IMPUY holds a PEG ratio of 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IMPUY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.80. IMPUY's PEG has been as high as 1.11 and as low as 0.07, with a median of 0.11, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that IMPUY has a P/B ratio of 2.67. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.34. IMPUY's P/B has been as high as 3.19 and as low as 1.25, with a median of 2.07, over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, IMPUY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.