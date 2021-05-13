Is Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY). IMPUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.23, which compares to its industry's average of 9.30. Over the past 52 weeks, IMPUY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.80 and as low as 2.04, with a median of 4.16.

Investors will also notice that IMPUY has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IMPUY's industry has an average PEG of 1.05 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, IMPUY's PEG has been as high as 1.11 and as low as 0.06, with a median of 0.11.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, IMPUY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.