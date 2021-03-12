Is Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Impala Platinum Holdings is one of 240 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. IMPUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMPUY's full-year earnings has moved 28.42% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, IMPUY has returned 40.32% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 11.50%. This shows that Impala Platinum Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, IMPUY belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.25% so far this year, meaning that IMPUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

IMPUY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

