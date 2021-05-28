Is Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Impala Platinum Holdings is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IMPUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMPUY's full-year earnings has moved 9.89% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, IMPUY has moved about 27.07% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 25.39% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Impala Platinum Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, IMPUY belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.61% so far this year, meaning that IMPUY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on IMPUY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

