Is Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Impala Platinum Holdings is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 239 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IMPUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMPUY's full-year earnings has moved 40.16% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, IMPUY has gained about 1.03% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 0.10%. This shows that Impala Platinum Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, IMPUY belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.32% so far this year, so IMPUY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track IMPUY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.