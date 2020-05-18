Is Immunomedics (IMMU) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Immunomedics (IMMU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of IMMU and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Immunomedics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 890 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. IMMU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMMU's full-year earnings has moved 7.35% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, IMMU has moved about 60.49% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -3.65% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Immunomedics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, IMMU belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.88% so far this year, so IMMU is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on IMMU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

