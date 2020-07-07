Is Immunomedics (IMMU) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Immunomedics (IMMU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Immunomedics is one of 904 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IMMU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMMU's full-year earnings has moved 12.06% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, IMMU has moved about 92.01% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.84% on average. This shows that Immunomedics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, IMMU belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.68% so far this year, so IMMU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on IMMU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

