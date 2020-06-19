Is Immunomedics (IMMU) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Immunomedics (IMMU) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Immunomedics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IMMU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMMU's full-year earnings has moved 10.18% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, IMMU has gained about 58.88% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.61%. This means that Immunomedics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, IMMU belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 381 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.59% this year, meaning that IMMU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

IMMU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.