Is Immunomedics (IMMU) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Immunomedics (IMMU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of IMMU and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Immunomedics is one of 888 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IMMU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMMU's full-year earnings has moved 10.18% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, IMMU has gained about 57.94% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have an average of 0%. This means that Immunomedics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, IMMU belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.50% so far this year, so IMMU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to IMMU as it looks to continue its solid performance.

