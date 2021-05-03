Is ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is ImmunoGen's Net Debt?

As you can see below, ImmunoGen had US$2.09m of debt, at December 2020, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$293.9m in cash, leading to a US$291.8m net cash position.

A Look At ImmunoGen's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:IMGN Debt to Equity History May 3rd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that ImmunoGen had liabilities of US$122.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$143.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$293.9m as well as receivables valued at US$22.5m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$50.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that ImmunoGen could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that ImmunoGen has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ImmunoGen's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, ImmunoGen reported revenue of US$132m, which is a gain of 61%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is ImmunoGen?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months ImmunoGen lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$80m and booked a US$44m accounting loss. But at least it has US$291.8m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. ImmunoGen's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for ImmunoGen that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

