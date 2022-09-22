Is Immunocore (IMCR) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is one of 1184 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMCR's full-year earnings has moved 44.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, IMCR has gained about 27.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -22.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.5%.

In vTv Therapeutics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 22.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 557 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 25.9% so far this year, so IMCR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. vTv Therapeutics is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR and vTv Therapeutics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR): Free Stock Analysis Report



vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.